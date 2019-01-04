Like many citizens, I am cynical about the Judiciary Committee’s resolve to do anything about Facebook.
A quick look through Federal Election Commission receipts show the following committee members have received substantial contributions from Facebook: Grassley, Cornyn, Lee, Sasse, Tillis, Kennedy, Feinstein, Leahy, Whitehouse, Klobuchar, Coons, Blumenthal, Hirono and Booker.
True, Sen. Lindsey Graham appears not to have received any money from Facebook. Let’s just be glad he isn’t on the Armed Services Committee as he has a steady firehose of money from Lockheed, Northrup, General Dynamics, Raytheon, BAE, etc. Oh, wait. He is on that committee.
No one would argue that judges and juries could be impartial if the defendant were paying all of them. I don’t know why we think our politicians will be impartial when they get payola.
