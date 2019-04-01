The Trump administration’s announcement that it has plans to cut funds for storm damages in Puerto Rico brings back many memories.
In 1966 when I was drafted into the Army, about 1 in 5 of the people who went through boot camp with me at Fort Jackson were Puerto Ricans.
When I got to Vietnam, the percentage of Puerto Ricans was about the same.
I never saw the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, but if I had, I expect there would have been many Puerto Rican’s names there.
Now our president, who dodged the draft during the Vietnam war with fake bone spurs, is cutting storm damage funds to Puerto Rico.
This move makes me wonder how many boatloads of money Trump would be sending there if he happened to have a few hotels on the island.
BEN GRAHAM
