My wife and I recently returned from a two-week trip to England. When we arrived at Heathrow Airport, we took an express train to central London’s Paddington Station, then changed and took a train to Canterbury, in southeast England.
We enjoyed a five-day stay in Canterbury and took a train to the coast to see Dover one day. At the end of our stay in Canterbury, we took a train to London and stayed five days there.
We used trains, buses and cabs the entire time, and we never rented a car. British trains, buses and cabs are efficient, clean, economical and a respectable means of transportation.
Thankfully, it was never necessary for me to “drive on the wrong side of the road,” because British public transit is so good. What a contrast with Charleston. Our infatuation with the automobile is outdated and eventually will lead to gridlock in the metro area where road expansion is restricted by the waterways we enjoy.
Our elected officials must lead us forward by expanding bus service and finding a way to use existing train tracks for commuter rail. The British have the right idea when it comes to public transit. The millions of dollars in new gas tax revenue that stand to be poured into asphalt and concrete could be spent on developing sustainable transit alternatives. If the British can do it, why not us?
Rev. Marshall Huey
Civitas Street
Mount Pleasant