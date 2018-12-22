The headlines on Dec. 9 said it all: Too many studies and reports over the years have been ignored and become dusty on the shelves, hidden from sight. I participated in some of those extensive studies back in 2000 with the League of Women Voters Education Committee under the chairmanship of Peggy Hutchett.
Finally, the Charleston County public schools in need were listed in a recent news article. We know how to run successful public schools within our county because we have nationally recognized winners.
Let us not reinvent the wheel; let us simply apply the same well-known success to all schools. Fine faculty and high expectations require student effort and family support. Let us get started here in Charleston County in spite of lack of support from Columbia.
More money is not the answer as our state education secretary stated clearly in The Post and Courier series. Columnist R.L. Schreadley pointed this out in his opinion piece on Dec. 8 about his own one-room schoolhouse experience in Pennsylvania.
My visits to North Charleston Public High School and then nearby North Charleston Magnet were eye openers. If we can do it for a select population of students, we have the knowledge to do the same for every public student.
Parent support and student effort is obviously necessary. Let us get started. Let us not wait for slow, belated action from Columbia.
Martha F. Barkley
Shadowcreek Court
Charleston