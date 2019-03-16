Education reform: Don’t get your hopes up.
The Post and Courier’s shocking “Minimally Adequate” report was partially about the state’s failure to graduate enough well-educated high school students to fill the jobs offered by industries.
The report seemingly has lawmakers experiencing some kind of epiphany concerning public schooling and jobs. Nevertheless, why should South Carolinians have confidence that lawmakers are serious about reforming schools after years of displaying indifference? That’s almost like believing a lie.
State lawmakers have treated public schooling as an outlier legislative problem. They have come up with all kinds of fixes that have had no effect in improving schools. Lawmakers also have failed to standardize schools toward academic stability, and they have made a serious error by misjudging the value of education to the state’s economic viability.
Faced with teachers leaving education — a threat to the weak structure of public schools — lawmakers want to increase salaries in a desperate attempt to stem the outflow of teachers dissatisfied with the school system.
After letting failures compound year after year, lawmakers want us to believe they’re serious about fixing South Carolina’s schools. Don’t get your hopes up.
LaKarr Cooper
