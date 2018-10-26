Despite all the big issues confronting our leaders today, Republican or Democrat, my first question would be, “How do you feel about public restrooms?” When nature calls, your party affiliation doesn’t matter. Nature becomes the leader.
Recently, I chanced upon a person relieving himself in a stairwell at our church. He apologized profusely and said the restrooms at the main CARTA station were closed. This is a regular occurrence around our church and in many high traffic areas around Charleston.
The rest area near Summerville on westbound I-26 is closed. White Point Garden downtown has no restroom and now CARTA.
The discomfort people go through when stuck in traffic, touring or just shopping demands more public restrooms, not fewer. Sanitation should be a prime factor as it affects all of us.
So ask your candidate the question and hope for some positive response. We are all in this together, voters as well as nonvoters.
Merrill D. Ridgway
McRoy Street
North Charleston