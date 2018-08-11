As a Charleston County Public Library employee, the recent Brian Hicks column, “The Internet defends public libraries. Everyone should,” hit home. To see only the fiscal bottom line, as did the New York professor, so sorely misses the mark.
Public libraries do not only provide needed services and programs, communities benefit from their services and programs because they are like the old rooted trees that surround us: an anchor, a familiar place, a safe and supportive space where they are able to grow, learn, and flourish. They instill magic, wonder and the freedom to be imaginative and creative in children. And they plant seeds that will grow throughout a lifetime.
Many who work in libraries have multiple college degrees and like most in the workforce, are lifelong learners. Libraries are no more expendable than is the will to grow personally and within the community expendable. At the same time, with the wonderful expansions forthcoming as mentioned in the column, and I speak to libraries in general, one must not forget that as we climb the mountaintop, those working at its base are an integral part of its growth.
In all the glory and accomplishment yet to come, the established libraries that have been here in our nation for decades matter.
What is wonderful about being employed at a library is that it truly utilizes all one’s education, gifts and talents. At the same time we must recognize that our treasures are not only in the hearts of everyone who serves in this sector but, most importantly, in the hearts of patrons. Therefore, the mountains we climb should be reached and celebrated together, because, in the end, public libraries belong to everyone.
Jackie Morfesis
Gilmore Road
Charleston