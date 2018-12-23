I agree with the Dec. 16 editorial in support of protecting ratepayers. Yet I find myself naively unaware of the Public Service Commission. I don’t know how many commissioners there are or if they are appointed or elected. But mostly I wonder how they escaped the ratepayers’ wrath in this boondoggle.
I believe the PSC is at least as responsible for this mess as the executives who perpetrated this massive fraud.
If this commission isn’t revamped, I won’t trust any of its decisions. For years, commissioners rubber stamped rate increases without sound evidence ratepayers were getting what they were paying for.
I’m not sure if commissioners benefit from rate increases, but I’m positive the ratepayers haven’t.
If an oversight committee cannot do what it’s supposed to, the members need to be replaced as quickly as possible before they get sucked into collusion. I will remain skeptical of their motives.
Larry Wiessmann
Seabrook Island Road
Johns Island