Given The Post and Courier’s reputation for journalistic professionalism and astute opinions, I was dismayed to read the part of the Dec. 14 editorial offering advice to the Public Service Commission for its decision concerning rates the PSC previously allowed SCE&G to collect for construction costs of the now-abandoned units of the Summer nuclear station and concerning Dominion Energy’s offer to buy SCE&G parent SCANA Corp. The editorial characterized those previous decisions as “choices to nonchalantly grant rate hikes, budget increases and deadline extensions [which] have largely gotten us into this mess.”
The editorial further expressed the prospect of a “terrible disappointment” should the PSC’s proceeding end with “another rubber stamp” after the “months of intensive debates, legal challenges and investigations.”
As someone who once served the PSC as a staff lawyer and as its general counsel, who represented several interests before the PSC during many years and who recently filled a vacancy as a gubernatorial appointee, I can assure your readers the commissioners do not make decisions “nonchalantly” or act as “rubber stamps.” Such descriptions represent a disservice to the commissioners; the members of the General Assembly who elect them; the dedicated commission staff members who render technical, legal, administrative and clerical support; the parties to the proceedings; and the law itself.
When parties engage in civil, criminal or administrative litigation, the results of proceedings are based on findings of fact and conclusions of law. In civil and criminal proceedings, findings are sometimes made by juries and sometimes made by presiding judges sitting without juries. In administrative proceedings, like those before the PSC, the commissioners are both jury and judge: They hear and evaluate the evidence and make findings based upon it, and they apply the established law. Because they are considered to be judges, they must comply with the Code of Judicial Conduct, adhere to applicable statutes and regulations and follow judicial precedents. Their decisions are subject to reversal should the factual evidence not support them.
The PSC’s recently concluded hearings and the decisions are genuinely unprecedented in terms of the nature of the issues and their potential effects. The order the commission issued reflected that. It was not “nonchalant.” Yet the commissioners’ responsibilities to hear and evaluate the evidence and to reach legal conclusions were no less applicable when they applied the now-repealed Base Load Review Act to the evidence of record in the proceedings in which it revised SCE&G rates during the construction of the nuclear reactors. Those decisions were not “nonchalant,” either. For the commissioners to have “gone outside the record” and made findings that were not based on the factual evidence would have invited reversal by the courts.
The merits of decisions made by courts and administrative agencies are always subject to disagreement, but when they are based on the evidence and the law, they do not deserve characterization as “nonchalant” or as “rubber stamps.”
Robert T. Bockman
Seneca Avenue
Columbia