As a Vietnam War combat veteran, I have found a safe zone at the downtown VA hospital and the clinic at the Joint Base Charleston Weapons Station. Not only do veterans get excellent care at both locations, but the feeling veterans get while there is safe and secure.
The staff is well-trained, super friendly and always looking to help. Veterans are fortunate to have them on our side.
The volunteers are second to none, always wanting to help. Doctors and nurses will actually call you back to answer questions.
The VA is always coming up with new programs to help. I am proud to be an American, proud to be a veteran and proud to be a VA patient. Thank you for caring.
Ronald D. Rowland
Hawks Circle
Hanahan