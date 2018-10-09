In an Oct. 7 column, George Will talks about the “remarkable misunderstanding of the protectionism that is the centerpiece of Donald Trump’s agenda.”
Now, there’s no question that Will considers himself not only the smartest one in the room but in the universe. It may be that his massive dislike of Trump has clouded his reason. His case is based on the assumption that tariffs are the end state and protectionism is the goal of the administration. What if the goal is fair trade and the end state is fair market competition?
After years of being on the short side of trade agreements like NAFTA, Euro Zone and Korean tariffs, and the expropriation of U.S. technology by the Chinese, what should the United States do? Academics and intellectual elites like Will would all argue Smoot-Hawley history lessons are immutable and rejection of their effects dictates different approaches than what the current administration is practicing.
The fact is that so far, conventional wisdom aside, the Trump approach has this country on track to rebalancing international agreements to give us a fighting chance of competing on an equal playing field.
And much to the chagrin of the ivory-towered elites, it seems to be working: more jobs, less companies leaving, higher GDP and increases in almost every other measure of national progress.
So if George Will is so right about the administration’s “remarkable misunderstanding” of protectionism, maybe he should get over his intellectual bias, come down from his ivory tower and appreciate real life as it’s happening right before his eyes.
Jamie Gough
Camp Road
Charleston