In her Sept. 2 commentary Kathleen Parker asks: “Is it really more important to hope for a Supreme Court that might reverse (or, more realistically, erode) Roe vs. Wade than it is to have a president of whom we can be proud?” I answer, Yes.
Is it not a damning condition for the United States that our official policy is essentially that “abortion must be available anytime for any reason”?
What could be more deplorable than for us to fail to protect with law the life of a 100 percent innocent being?
So many people get enthusiastic about protecting baby seals or adult whales or snail darters, and go “ho-hum” concerning human babies.
Democrats, liberals and progressives claim moral high ground, then vote pro-choice, indicating that it is more important to get re-elected than to be concerned about pre-born babies by passing laws that could reduce in-womb murders.
In Oklahoma (my previous home), there was once a full-page ad in the newspaper listing names of locals who were sufficiently proud of their pro-choice stance to attach their name to it publicly. The list contained some with the title of reverend. I don’t understand it.
If any Christian reader can defend that stance, please write to The Post and Courier with your best shot (something with more depth than, “It’s none of my business what other people do in their private lives.” Or “It’s the law, according to the Supreme Court”). Remember that you claim Jesus as your savior and Lord. What would Jesus do? I think he would condemn abortion in the strongest terms.
Charlie Taylor
Summerville