One of the big stories in The Post and Courier and other media on Dec. 12 was about the president’s plan to roll back wetland protections. This is a perfect example of people speaking out of both sides of their mouth.
We constantly hear of people complaining about federal overreach, usurping state’s rights and overly controlling people’s rights. Under this ruling, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke stated the new regulations put “the decision back where it should be, (with) the people that work the land, that hunt, that own the land.”
Now states are free to establish wetland protection rules that are appropriate for their specific locales. This means that one of the federal government’s one-size-fits-all rules will no longer apply. Now I want to hear a big cheer from the state’s rights people.
