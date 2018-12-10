Regular flooding in Charleston affects us with closed streets, stalled cars and other inconveniences.
We may fail to realize how detrimental flooding is to the environment, specifically to the salt marshes. Salt marshes house incredibly diverse marine life that act as a nursery for many species.
Having grown up in Charleston, I have fond memories associated with the marshes. Marshes protect us from coastal erosion and storm surges. When floodwaters reach human development they come into contact with debris, chemicals and raw sewage.
After the floodwaters recede, we stop thinking about the flood and go back to living our normal lives, but the organisms that inhabit our marshes do not have this luxury.
Chemicals and sewage cause an excess of nutrients to enter the marshes. The influx of excess nutrients into ecosystems may not sound harmful since nutrients are associated with health.
Ecosystems are fragile and have adapted to naturally occurring conditions. The influx of nutrients can cause eutrophication or the excess growth of plants encouraged by the newfound nutrients, causing oxygen depletion. In many cases, the lack of oxygen is so severe that larger organisms may suffocate.
‘How can I help?’ you ask. Well, environmental change relies on individuals to live as sustainably as possible but also for them to lobby for environmental change. You can make a difference no matter how small it may feel.
Maya Stefanelli
