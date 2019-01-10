A Jan. 4 letter writer voiced her respect for every woman and said the health of the mother should take precedence over the life of the fetus. She said she believed the fetus only became a person when its lungs fill with air, which means when they are born.
I wonder if she is aware that a fetus at six weeks is able to feel pain. At 10 weeks, the baby will close its eyes and hands if touched. Around the 24th week, it can hear its mother’s voice and recognize it soon after.
Somehow these abilities indicate a fetus is a person and should not be killed.
Sandra Foley
