It is much easier to hit a stationary target than a moving one. It is even more difficult when there are multiple moving targets in motion at once. This swarm includes multiple ongoing state and federal investigations into the doings of SCANA/SCE&G; Dominion’s offer to purchase SCANA, a proposal that seems to change as frequently as the phases of the moon; and state agencies, politicians and class-action attorneys who might not be looking out for the best interests of ratepayers.
What a mess, all the result of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant fiasco.
Who are the responsible parties? We can rule out ratepayers who are innocent victims. The responsible parties are primarily SCE&G and Westinghouse.
Westinghouse is bankrupt and out of the picture. SCE&G is still in the picture, unlikely to be able to properly justify a bankruptcy filing and is the responsible entity that appears to have failed, miserably so, in its management of the project while profiting at the same time.
Big business tends to do well in crony capitalist states, and the Base Load Review Act indicts South Carolina as being a crony capitalist state.
SCE&G took full advantage of that questionable, perhaps unconstitutional, act and did so at the expense of ratepayers.
Was SCE&G defrauded by Westinghouse? Was the company properly managing the project? Did it go beyond mismanagement and become fraud? We won’t know until all investigations have been completed and state and federal court cases have been settled.
If fraud is proven in any of those courts, then it would be a travesty of justice if ratepayers were not made whole. If SCANA stockholders take a haircut, that is an inherent risk of being a stockholder.
It has been reported that a tentative deal has been struck between lawyers on both sides to settle the class-action case. Who hired the lawyers representing the ratepayers and who are they? Who will pay those lawyers? Are those lawyers putting their interests ahead of damaged ratepayers?
Why would Attorney General Alan Wilson, the people’s top lawyer, bless the settlement of the class-action lawsuit while asserting it “resolves the injury that SCE&G customers suffered”? Why would House Speaker Jay Lucas hint at his support of the latest Dominion merger offer? Why would the Office of Regulatory Staff be OK with ratepayers being required to pay $1.7 billion more to SCE&G over the next 20 years? Why would the ORS recommend any action other than that of returning all V.C. Summer-related charges to ratepayers, together with prohibiting any future V.C. Summer-related charges?
What is to be lost if Dominion bails on its offer to purchase SCANA, given that there are several likely suitors waiting in the wings? What will the Public Service Commission have to say?
Bottom line: The time is not ripe for any settlements and final decisions.
When the time comes, the No. 1 priority must be the protection of the already victimized ratepayers.
Walter D. Carr
Campbell Street
Charleston