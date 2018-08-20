Amen for your outstanding editorial in the Aug. 19 Post and Courier. As a child in the 1930s, my father used to drive us on Sunday afternoons up Highway 61 to visit Old St. Andrews Parish Church or Bacons Bridge for a picnic lunch.
At that time, the road was covered with a wonderful canopy of low-hanging moss that provided a marvelous picturesqueness as the sun shone through. It still remains in my memory as one of the most beautiful sights I have seen among my worldwide travels.
Now the moss has largely disappeared due to the exhaust from increased traffic, but many of the stately old oak trees still exist to delight us and our visitors to the historic plantation gardens.
Rather than encroaching on this beauty, why not complete a road from Bees Ferry Road and Glenn McConnell Parkway to Summerville to remove traffic from this treasure? That should satisfy those who are so eager to lay pavement everywhere.
W.H. Kastner
Furman Drive
Charleston