So the SCE&G board has decided to go to court so it can protect the dividends that come from sticking it to the utility ratepayers.
State legislators recently got the courage to stop that practice. Now SCE&G is going to court to protect their dividends from the ratepayers (aka “customers”).
The legislation would cap the percentage increase in rates that go toward debt incurred by the failed nuclear project.
The Legislature figures that can be done this time by cutting dividends by 80 percent. SCE&G board members and their families and friends probably share in those dividends -- and have been for years when the project was obviously going in the toilet, thanks to their sorry leadership.
It’s all becoming clearer now.
Donny Wilder
Ashley River Road
Charleston