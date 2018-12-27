South Carolina is as worthy as Florida of being protected from crude oil pollution.Because the chief executive owns property in Florida, that seems to be reason for its preferential treatment, though given a choice of neighbors some might opt for an oil rig.
Not only is South Carolina worthy of protection, it is essential that it be protected to ensure the survival of the vast wilderness areas within its boundaries. The Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, Francis Marion Forest, Santee Coastal Reserve and the ACE Basin to name a few.
Now is the time for the powers that be, including Gov. Henry McMaster, to use whatever means necessary to protect these valuable and irreplaceable assets.
James McClellan III Pinckney Street
McClellanville