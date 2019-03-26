A tragedy predictably followed the Parkland massacre. A survivor of the shooting, who lost her best friend in the attack, has apparently taken her own life. She reportedly experienced depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Having worked with families and children for some 40 years does not provide me with answers to this type of human loss. But some things I know. Protecting our children is our job. They can’t do it. When we fail, they suffer, sometimes horribly. What we say matters. We say we care, but we allow this kind of carnage to go unchecked year after year.
Children I have worked with (often physically and sexually abused or neglected) don’t believe us anymore when someone says “I love you” or “I will be there for you, no matter what.” It has happened too often and for too long. They stop believing.
Depression comes from despair and hopelessness. The children of Parkland tried to bring about change through their passion, but apparently to no avail. We must act and require responsible gun ownership. We are charged with the care and protection of our children’s lives. All of our children are listening.
