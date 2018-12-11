I attended the Dec. 4 Charleston City Council meeting having learned only the same day of a property tax hike in the proposed budget. I was allowed two minutes to speak against it.
This is one of the most unfair taxes that can be levied as it is essentially a permanent government home mortgage that can never be satisfied and has no relationship to one’s ability to pay.
Worse, it can be increased by a simple majority vote. The freedom to own your property is an illusion: We have become renters with the city and county as our landlords.
If one is unfortunate enough to live in a home that has greatly appreciated through improvements or gentrification, one pays proportionately more taxes than one with a lesser-valued home.
In addition, one’s taxes may be used to fund government projects in distant, newly developed neighborhoods. Perhaps an assessment only on the neighborhood affected would be more equitable. We need to wean our government from this cash cow.
There are still two more readings to pass the budget. If you feel strongly regarding this issue, consider voicing your opinion then. You should also contact your council representative.
Useful information regarding the negative impact of property taxes can be found at www.nohometax.org.
Jack Simmons
Director
Church Street
Charleston