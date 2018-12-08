I’m baffled at why city leaders who were so concerned about affordable living in downtown Charleston are now so eager to increase the rents and mortgages of the people who live here.
I own a downtown property and already pay $5,553 a year in property taxes for a 1,500-square-foot house built in 1890. To increase my property tax will only increase the rent I charge. What happened to all the concern about people being unable to live and work in the same community?
According to the Dec. 5 article by Abigail Darlington, the city had $12 million more in its operating budget than last year. We live in a high tourist area, the No. 1 vacation destination. There has to be a better way to increase wages and build two fire stations than to stick it to the people who live, work and raise their families here.
Elizabeth Masiowski
Greeley Road
Mount Pleasant