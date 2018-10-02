The continuous resurrection of the proposed development on Captain Sam’s Spit is the epitome of how, in conservation battles, wins are temporary but losses are permanent.
Developers won’t stop until they’ve exhausted conservation organizations’ funding for legal battles. It’s an uneven playing field: Developers have nothing but a bit of cash to lose by continuing lawsuits, but the local people, wildlife and landscapes have everything to lose.
As a libertarian, I’m a strong advocate of private property rights. But no landowner has the right to permanently change a landscape in ways that will affect surrounding land, wildlife and the future residents.
Such actions by landowners are acts of aggression against their community. It’s time local laws even the playing field by adopting a “losing developer pays” policy. Developers whose plans are successfully opposed in court would pay legal fees and damages to opponents.
But if the developer prevails, the challenger would not have to pay legal costs. That would prevent the legal system from being used by developers like a low-risk lottery that they play until they get the answer they want.
Austin Fitzhenry
Lady Cooper Street
James Island