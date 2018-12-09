We have been living here for over eight years and subscribing to The Post and Courier for all that time. Two things puzzle me. First, why are the sports pages carrying pro wrestling every Sunday in a column by Mike Mooneyham? I have traveled to almost every state and never seen pro wrestling in the sports pages. Pro wrestling is not a sport. It is entertainment and should be in the entertainment section. Even the articles admit it is fake.
Second, there are two places on the weather page with temperatures and rain totals for the day; one for the airport, which is the official amount, and one for the Custom House, which is unofficial. Every so often there is a 10-15 degree difference between the two. They are only about 10 miles apart. How could that be?
Would someone please explain the answers to these two questions?
Glenn Carter
Old Forest Drive
Johns Island