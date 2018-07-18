I could not ask for a clearer example of the hypocrisy from the S.C. Legislature than what the article “Funding to help vulnerable S.C. adults again at zero” (July 15) reveals.
South Carolina prides itself in being a “pro-life” state. Elections are won or lost based on the candidate’s position on “abortion rights.” Few issues have divided or solidified the electorate as this issue has. But our Legislature’s unwillingness to boost funding for protective services for vulnerable adults indicates South Carolina is not pro-life, but pro-pregnancy.
We, the citizenry, have allowed politics to define our values, rather than let our values define our politics. To be “pro-life” now means to be anti-abortion or anti-choice. Let me offer this: Let us redefine “pro-life” as the willingness to protect and preserve all of life, from its conception to its very end, without regard to race, national origin, gender, health or economic status. If we are not willing to do that, then we cannot say we are “pro-life.”
Stop using an unborn child to make oneself look moral for political gain. Too often we see the same politicians holding a “pro-life” sign in one hand and a gun in the other.
When we really examine the quality of life in South Carolina and the politics that shape our lives, whether in education, employment, housing, health insurance, care for the elderly and the disabled, both mentally and physically, and the care for our environment, can we unequivocally say we are “pro-life”?
Shelia L. Anderson
Longbranch Drive
Charleston