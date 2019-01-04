The South Carolina Republican Party is considering canceling its presidential primary in 2020 because it doesn’t want President Donald Trump to face a challenger here.
This possibility is disappointing. First, it would deny Republican voters an opportunity to express their support for the president. Why are GOP officials assumingthe results would be bad for him?
Second, a primary brings in millions of dollars for businesses throughout the state. Why do they want to punish businesses that benefit from visitors to South Carolina who work on the campaign and spend money here?
A cancellation would be a sad commentary on the Republican Party’s feelings for the people of South Carolina.
Bill N. Schwartz, Ph.D.
Highway 17 North
Mount Pleasant