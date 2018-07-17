I wonder what The Post and Courier editors think of President Trump’s repetitive bashing of the free press, especially when on foreign soil? I do not recall this happening with any other president in my lifetime.
I watched with great consternation the July 13 news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, as reporters asked Trump questions about what he said in a televised interview with The Sun, disparaging his host, Ms. May, and indicating that Boris Johnson would be “a great prime minister.”
Trump denounced the question as “fake news,” despite his words, heard by most of the world, being on record.
I think reporters are too polite in not confronting him with “Mr. President, what I asked about is on tape.” He also refused to call on a CNN reporter, stating it was “fake news,” and commended Fox News for its reporting. He also said “NBC is almost as bad as CNN.”
In the world today, with journalists being killed and imprisoned the world over, this is especially dangerous. Witness the recent murder of five journalists on American soil at the Capital Gazette. Trump was naturally embarrassed by his comments to The Sun, especially when he had been treated so well by Ms. May. I wish all journalists would come together to denounce these attacks on our democracy, of which the free press is a key part.
Elaine Tanay
Scalybark Road
Summerville