A letter writer from Mount Pleasant laments the abhorrent behavior of our president and the folks who attend his rallies.
I agree, Donald Trump may be a little rough around the edges, but we deplorables can excuse that roughness for soaring 401(k)s, historically low unemployment, more jobs available than folks to fill them, lower taxes, ridding the country of many onerous regulations imposed by executive fiat of the Obama administration, two Supreme Court justices, de-escalation of hostilities with North Korea and pretty much ending the scourge of ISIS in the Middle East.
With the success we’ve seen the Trump administration achieve in less than two years, I don’t understand those who just can’t overlook our president’s sometimes “rough around the edges” behavior.
Tom Kemmerer
Washington Town Road
Summerville