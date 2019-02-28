As a professional educator for 31 years as a classroom teacher and administrator, I was appalled to read professor Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann’s Feb. 22 commentary in The Post and Courier bashing the president of the United States.
The column definitely revealed the hatred this woman has for our duly elected president. To publicly declare her bias, Lattimore-Volkmann clearly violated educational ethics in which a teacher has an obligation to withhold opinions on political or social issues and present material in an objective manner in order to challenge our students to think analytically and form their own judgments on facts and not the opinions of those in power.(i.e., professors, administrators, teachers).
Lattimore-Volkmann seems to lack an understanding that her rights end where the students’ rights begin. By using her strong voice in the media, she has crossed boundary lines and taken rights away from any student who would think otherwise.
Students know the risk involved in openly disputing a professor. Most young people are submissive when someone in authority publicly asserts their power over them as professor Lattimore-Volkmann has done. She has assumed a new role and with that comes ethics that perhaps she did not have to adhere to in journalism. Her action can be considered nothing more than a form of bullying toward her students.
I hope the administration at the College of Charleston is astute to this action and will rapidly act to curb this form of ulterior interrogation of our young people as intolerable for faculty at the college.
Sandra Griffin, Ed.D.
Alston Court
Florence