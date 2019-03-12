I have now seen it all. I’m referring to the story about Dominion Energy hiring SCANA executives.
Now I understand why the “Minimally Adequate” series was so enlightening. Here we have our minimally adequate General Assembly facing off with hardened and merciless corporate lawyers over the reactor mess. I assure you that none of them is minimally adequate.
When all was said and done, the only “winners” were the corporate lawyers for SCANA and Dominion. Not only were the ratepayers deceived over something they had no control over, they were marginalized by their elected officials. Lawsuits were settled with this good deal. We are now stuck in a monopolized electric power prison with no way to get relief. Thanks, Columbia.
If we had a lawyer like Jack McCoy from “Law & Order” in the Statehouse, we wouldn’t be in this mess, and those who lied, cheated and misrepresented for the monopolies would truly be held accountable.
It seems that The Post and Courier’s story was on the mark, and now I know that it extends all the way to the Statehouse. Maybe the federal government will step in and break this power prison.
N.C. Hilliard
Roselle Avenue
Goose Creek