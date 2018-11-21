The Post and Courier’s special report, “Minimally Adequate,” depicts a true American tragedy at so many levels. The S.C. educational system is stuck in neutral. The articles indicate that lawmakers hold the power to enact change. It further indicates our crisis-driven Legislature can’t agree where to start. How tragic.
Our educational system is the foundation of the state of South Carolina. The foundation is built upon sand. The economic growth, a portion of the building we have built, has forward momentum at this time due to many other factors.
History has proven that anything built upon sand will soon wash away. If the Legislature continues to take no action at all, the building will fall.
There is a book titled “Action! Nothing Happens Until Something Moves” by Robert Ringer. This should become required reading for our leaders. I encourage our leaders to just start with the smallest of action. It will allow for movement that will lead to momentum. Paralysis by analysis needs to stop. Our leaders can effect change.
