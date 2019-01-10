I wonder what would happen if a lot of us ratepayers paid our power bills, leaving out “our” portion of the V.C. Summer fiasco? Over the course of 20 years, it really adds up even if it’s less than $10 a month, which I’m sure Dominion and the Public Service Commission feel is reasonable.
What would happen if we sent the surcharge portion to the PSC? If one person did it, he or she could be charged with a crime. If 10 people did it, they might still be charged. If 20 people did it, some heads in Columbia might be scratched. If 1,000 people or 10,000 people did it, someone would take serious notice.
We should be outraged. But what can we do about it? We should not be stuck with this bill while golden-parachuted executives and shareholders continue to pocket our money. That’s how it’s perceived by John and Joan Ratepayer.
Mary Ogden Fersner
Pristine View Road
Charleston