To promote a personal viewpoint or cause, several letter writers recently have misled readers by making statements such as, “Our state’s citizens pay the highest power bills in the country” (“Energy freedom,” March 25).
In this case, the cause was solar energy, and though there is a modicum of truth in the assertion, it is specious.
Power bills are indeed high in South Carolina, but that is because of our increased power usage due to climate and poorly insulated homes. On a rate basis, South Carolina’s rates are actually 5 percent below the national average (EIA.gov).
So when you read a letter rationalizing how we can lower our electric bills by selling Santee Cooper, importing power from out of state or switching to alternative sources of energy, consider that the person who wrote it may have a motive other than your welfare, and then check the facts before forming an opinion.
Mike Lankford
Summerton Court
Pinopolis