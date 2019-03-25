Amid all the political bickering, I felt it necessary to report something nice about two local politicians who helped citizens instead of ignoring them or “being too busy.”
My neighbors and I had been experiencing a serious water issue in our cul-de-sac for over eight months. After making several efforts to get Charleston Water System to fix the problem, I reached out to city councilmen Brantley Moody and Keith Waring.
Within 48 hours our problem was investigated and, within two weeks, corrected. A Charleston Water System crew even found the leak I kept saying was there, causing my water bill to triple.
The supervisor in charge was professional and extremely efficient. I even wrote a letter to his boss commending him.
It is sad that we hear mostly negative things in the political world. I hope that hearing about two elected officials who took action to help their constituents brings a small smile and warm feeling to my fellow Charlestonians.
Thank you, Mr. Moody and Mr. Waring. I can assure you, you have our support in any upcoming election.
Clifford Ryba
Casa Bianca Drive
Charleston