As I sat in my James Island home on Saturday watching the Clemson national championship parade and celebration live streaming on my laptop (which was subpar quality to say the least), my Gamecock friend sat in her Columbia home and watched it on a local television station. My Spartanburg friend did the same.
Charleston stations chose their ho-hum Saturday morning lineup over sharing an awesome moment for one of our state universities with those of us who couldn’t be there in person. Something is wrong with this picture.
Lynn W. Lee
CU Class of ’86
Condon Drive
Charleston