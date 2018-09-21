I drafted this letter last November and left it unsent while watching how things turned out. The attack on Brett Kavanaugh affirms my position on #MeToo and demonstrates the utter debasement of the Democratic Party. The cute hashtag can’t hide the ugly politics.
It’s only a matter of time before the “sexual harassment” narrative encouraged by the left and its media cronies becomes the Duke lacrosse team, the UVA fraternity and the mattress girl writ large.
This left-wing orthodoxy has been gaining traction for the past 60 years. Men, especially white men, are predators and women are helpless “victims.”
Perhaps because the alleged perps (so far) are mostly lefty buffoons and virtucrats, Republican and conservative “elites” and their media are going along with it.
The schadenfreude is sweet, but it’s also poisonous. When a Republican senator (Mitch McConnell) — speaking of a woman he doesn’t know and has never met, and her account of events that allegedly occurred 40 years ago of which he has no knowledge — says, “Yes, I believe her,” he’s affirming the predator/victim model. Evidence is irrelevant and unnecessary. He will never again be able to say anything else, even when they come for him.
The truthful answer about the woman’s credibility should be, “I don’t know.” But the woman’s “truth” is all that matters. The sexual harassment horse is now out of the barn, and it’s all downhill from here.
