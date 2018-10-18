Mad yet? Don’t just complain. Vote. Confused? All stereotypes are unfair, but:
Vote Republican if you are mad that a woman told the public of an attempted rape; mad that football players kneel to protest inequality; upset that women want control of their bodies; angry that “minorities” want a living wage; believe politicians but not scientists; accept pollution if it means jobs; would rather pay for your own health insurance; believe Christ preached exclusion; are a “borrow and spend” person; believe that “last place” in almost any state comparison except taxes is just fine; believe big business looks out for you; or believe rich old white men should run the country.
Vote Democrat if you are: mad that an accused attempted rapist and liar got on the Supreme Court; mad that our Republican leaders turned the NFL player protest into a protest against the flag; upset that only the wealthy are getting ahead; upset that men get to control women’s health care; want a veteran for governor; want to pay a living wage to get people off welfare; believe today’s immigrants deserve the same chance as your ancestors; like Medicare and Social Security; believe Christ preached acceptance; like the “fake news” except Fox; believe scientists provide accurate data; are a “tax and spend” person; believe South Carolina deserves to get better in state comparisons; or believe American government should reflect the diversity of this great country.
Thomas Balliet, Ph.D.
Serenity Point Drive
Bluffton