Katie Arrington’s latest campaign ad accuses Joe Cunningham of planning to raise our taxes, open our borders and destroy South Carolina’s economy if he’s elected.
I’m a Cunningham voter and approve of his determination to protect South Carolina from offshore drilling. I believe he’ll work to improve all our lives and situations. I admire his humanity. He doesn’t approve of mudslinging or making false or baseless accusations against his political opponent.
Aligning herself with Donald Trump as she has, Arrington will probably never fight to reduce the average taxpayer’s bill. Unless you’re among the wealthiest 1 percent, Trump and those aligned with him don’t believe you deserve or need a tax break.
As for borders, there isn’t a Democrat in the country who believes “open borders” is a good or viable idea. Borders need to be protected, and our immigration policy needs to be revised based on common sense and compassion, not on fear-mongering and bigotry.
We need a sensible guest-worker program, with the means to ensure guests don’t overstay their visas. Whether they are here to do manual labor that U.S. residents won’t do, or here to provide some highly technical knowledge, we do ourselves and our businesses a disservice by closing our borders to workers and teachers.
Arrington’s ad is stunning in its accusations against Joe Cunningham.
He is the same man who put his campaign on hold while Arrington was hospitalized from a collision earlier this year.
I think I read that someone in Arrington’s campaign accused him of doing that to appear more humane and likeable to voters. That’s the difference, though, between Arrington and Cunningham. Cunningham actually is a likeable humanitarian.
He won’t be a politician who follows his party’s lead, either, but Arrington has indicated she will toe Trump’s line. South Carolina can count on Cunningham to consider his constituents and the well-being of S.C. before any party affiliation. I trust him.
Faith Trinkl
Allamby Ridge Road
Moncks Corner