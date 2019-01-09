On January 31, high school students from several South Carolina high schools will convene on the steps of the Statehouse in Columbia to push for a bill that is long overdue. They will be there to rally for Senate Bill 154, an effort to close the "Charleston Loophole" and co-sponsored by Sens. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, and Greg Gregory,(R-Lancaster. A similar bill fell short in committee last year, despite an outpouring of bipartisan support after the Parkland High School shootings shifted the conversation on gun safety measures.
They need to be supported in this effort, whether in person or by lobbying state representatives, because gun owners and non-gun owners alike should want to ensure that those purchasing firearms have received a proper background check. Regardless of where you look, polls show an overwhelming number of Americans believe in universal background checks, but the loudest voices on either side of the argument prevent us from taking this step forward.
The truth is that the majority of gun control supporters don't want to "take away your guns," and responsible gun owners genuinely want to prevent malicious purchases. As Sen. Gregory said about the previous bill, "good and lasting policy is crafted from the center, not the extremes."
The youth from Lowcountry Students for Political Action are leading the way on a small step we can take to improve our families' safety in public places while at the same time denying no one their Second Amendment right.
