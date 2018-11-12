I am Mateusz Wojnarowicz, a 13-year-old European multiracial citizen of the United States and Poland, home-schooled in English and Polish in downtown Charleston.
For my Polish history studies, I am writing this letter to the editor to honor Poland’s 100 years of independence.
In January, I requested a city proclamation and a state proclamation for Feb. 4 to be named Gen. Tadeusz Kosciuszko Day in Charleston and the state of South Carolina.
Gen. Tadeusz Kosciuszko was a Polish and American hero who led American troops against the British in Charleston in 1782. He also gave his military pay to purchase freedom and education for slaves in America because he believed in freedom and equality.
In February, I signed the Polish Slavic Federal Credit Union declaration for Poland’s 100 years of independence. All the signatures are going to be given to U.S. authorities in Washington, D.C.
My original painting, titled “Kosciuszko is Every Color of Humanity Like Me,” is published in Puls Polonii, the Polish multicultural magazine of Australia. I was the only representative from S.C. with my paintings of Kosciuszko in Poland’s embassy in Washington D.C.
My art, music, fashion and “zine” tribute to Kosciuszko was featured at Barnes & Noble’s 2017 Mini Maker Faire and I received a certificate from the management. I was the featured artist and performer for the grand reopening of the Starbucks at King and Calhoun streets, where my painting of Gen. Kosciuszko was on exhibit.
Poland’s 100 years of Independence means a lot to me as a young, first-generation Pole in Charleston, and to Polish people all around the world.
Mateusz Wojnarowicz
America Street
Charleston