Another week has passed without SCE&G fixing the mess it created in our backyard on Nov. 29 when it installed a new pole to replace one damaged by a falling tree.
What my wife and I have been left with is downed limbs cut from our crabapple and fig trees, a deeply rutted “road” across part of the backyard (SCE&G said this would be filled, but it hasn’t), a thick layer of mud on the sidewalk/driveway, a foot-long section of a four-inch- high retaining wall squashed under its heavy equipment and a landscaping timber ripped from the ground, exposing a six-inch spike that could injure one of us or our black Lab.
As an aside, the pole the crew installed isn’t close to vertical, and the two high-voltage power lines have been replaced with a single line.
Apparently, the two lines and equipment, for which SCE&G’s customers paid, were never necessary.
I guess you can conduct business this way when you’re a monopoly and all your good/bad decisions are rubber stamped by a feckless and subservient Public Service Commission.
Larry Knight
Rockbridge Road
Columbia