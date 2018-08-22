President Donald Trump made the right decision in delegating to Vice President Mike Pence, whose father served during the Korean Conflict, attendance at the ceremony for the return of the remains of missing servicemen from Korea. Mr. Trump has expressed his dislike for military personnel who had the misfortune to be prisoners of war.
There can be little doubt that among the unaccounted for from the “forgotten war,” whose remains we all long to see returned, will include former prisoners of war who died in captivity. President Trump’s attendance would have been a dishonor to those heroes.
I have known former prisoners of war from World War II and Vietnam. They and my absent brothers from Korea are truly among our American heroes, each and every one. Mr. Trump, do not sully their memory by trying to make political gain from those whom you have already insulted.
Charles S. Bernstein
Carolina Jasmine Road
Mount Pleasant