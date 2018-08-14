As the NFL’s exhibition season got underway this week, so did the protests by NFL players as they took a knee during the national anthem. My protest also will continue as I will refuse to watch another NFL game as long as the players continue to disrespect my flag and my national anthem. The fans in the stands have nothing to do with solving their problem.
When asked about disrespecting the flag, they say they are exercising their freedom of speech. They are correct and they have the freedom to do that.
I wonder if these players realize how selfish this protest is. People in the stands and watching on television are forced to watch this disrespectful display. Veterans and families who have lost a family member while serving their country are hurt by their actions while the players are playing politics.
I believe the main reason the players do not feel remorse for their actions is because they were never taught American history, so they could understand where this country started and the role our flag has played in our growth throughout history. It is the story of freedom in America.
The flag has always been a symbol of the freedom given to us by our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. From the victories won during the Revolutionary War and throughout each of the wars we have fought since then, the flag has been carried into every battle. For many, seeing that flag proudly waving was the last thing they saw. They knew why they were there and each of them was prepared to pay the price of keeping freedom. The price of freedom was their life.
Millions and millions of people in countries around the world owe their freedom to the men and women who proudly carried our flag.
These players should know they will not get any support from the people they are hurting. Our freedoms are to be cherished and not abused in this manner.
