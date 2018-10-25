Katie Arrington’s campaign website states: “Our natural environment contributes to our quality of life and serves as a critical engine for the economy. I will work to protect our environment.”
Why then did Ms. Arrington vote “Yea” on H.B. 3529 in February? While local governments were trying to protect their environment from plastics pollution, Ms. Arrington sided with the plastics lobby and against home rule.
We need to remember that actions speak louder than words.
Coleen Griffin
Pitt Street
Mount Pleasant