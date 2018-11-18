Here are some facts we need to look at before we ban plastic bags. Making paper bags requires four times more energy than making plastic bags. Producing paper bags creates 50 times more water pollution and 70 percent more air pollution than producing plastic bags. And 98 percent more energy is required to recycle paper bags than plastic bags.
To meet current paper demands, we chop down 14 million trees annually. Locally, there’s a nasty, rotten-egg smell permeating the air from the paper mill. This is sulfur dioxide, known to create acid rain. Personally, I would hate to see this pollutant increase across our nation.
There’s also the fact that compared to plastic, paper bags are an inferior product. I remember the days when paper was our only option. Groceries were often ruined when the bottom fell out due to some slight condensation from milk or juice containers.
Forget reusing paper bags for taking out the trash unless you like coffee grounds and other garbage falling on your shoes or carpet. I also don’t like taking home the paper bags laden with roach eggs. So overall, plastic bags are kinder to the environment and a superior product.
Charles W. Billings
