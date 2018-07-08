Congratulations to Mount Pleasant for its effort to ban some plastics. Parts of Europe are already way ahead of America on this.
Everyone should use their smartphones to watch two short videos: “Plastic Ocean” and “World Population.”
In 30 years, our oceans will be cesspools filled with more plastic than we can ever correct, our soils depleted from overuse and constant application of various chemicals, our bodies ravaged by diseases from ingesting various products through our food.
Did you know it is estimated that 500 million plastic straws are used in the United States in a single day? Do you really need that straw with every drink? Even a baby learns to drink from a cup. Some people with medical problems need straws, but remember paper straws?
Maybe you won’t be around in 30 years, but what about our children and grands? Is this the legacy we want to leave them? We are destroying our beautiful planet.
