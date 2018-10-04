Caroline Bradner of the nonprofit Coastal Conservation League, citing figures from the Surfrider Foundation, an organization that leads volunteer trash pickups on beaches, has stated that bans on plastic have proven effective in reducing the number of bags collected. “This is a great way to show these ordinances work,” she said.
Pardon my French, but the real issue has a name — it is littering and already addressed in probably every town’s ordinances.
Reducing litter is a nice start but eliminating litter should be the goal. And unless towns enforce their ordinances with stiffer penalties, the pigs out there will still like wallowing in the mud.
The mantra should be, “If you throw it on the ground, you will be brought before a judge and be sentenced to jail or 30 days of cleaning up a park or a beach.” These days it seems everyone is too busy to be civil and a good citizen, and judges are too busy to worry about such things. And the politicians are too busy to worry about anything except themselves.
