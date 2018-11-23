The “Plastic vs. paper” letter writer on Nov. 19 makes a relatively specious argument that ignores the shopping choice that takes care of virtually all of his complaints — the reusable cloth bag.
No trees are chopped down to make cloth bags; our turtles won’t confuse a cloth bag with a jellyfish; no danger of condensation weakening the bottom of the bag; and probably no “roach eggs.”
“Use the bags that you’ll reuse the most” says Stanford magazine. “If you do opt for a reusable, be sure to consider the material, its origins and how much you will reuse the bag.” Nonwoven polypropylene or hemp bags are the most efficient, rather than cotton bags.
In any case, you do have to use cloth bags a lot to make up for any environmental footprint they leave — but it’s worth it.
Let’s all get with the most environmentally friendly choice.
Robert Harris Jr., Ph.D.
Somersby Lane
Mount Pleasant