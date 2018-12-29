Mount Pleasant’s plastic bag ban eventually will go into effect.
Recently, I was in the Highway 41 Harris Teeter, and the customer in front of me had about 50 items in her cart.
She asked and the cashier allowed her to bag one item per plastic bag. That is a ridiculous waste that I pay for in increased food costs. If that customer wanted plastic bags she should have paid for them.
The manager should institute a policy that the plastic bag be filled to weight capacity and deny such wastefulness as should every Harris Teeter manager in Mount Pleasant until the law takes effect.
David Oyster
Pignatelli Crescent
Mount Pleasant