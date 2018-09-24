Well, we sure showed them, didn’t we? That Medal of Honor crowd tried to come in here and tell all of us in Mount Pleasant what to do. They brought in some big-deal architect who has designed award-winning museums all over the world and expected us to treat him like he knew what he was doing. Just because he’s supposedly one of the world’s greatest living architects doesn’t cut it with us.
We know what looks good. Just take a gander at those motel buildings we’ve approved all up and down Johnnie Dodds and Chuck Dawley boulevards. Or the dozens of huge apartment buildings we’ve approved that look just like those in suburban Dallas or Detroit.
They wanted to build that building so high that you could see it over the trees at Patriot’s Point. Shoot, that could really junk up the waterfront. They needed to have a building that was more normal in size — like that five-story building we approved that is jammed right up against the Ravenel Bridge.
Don’t they know that you can’t build anything oversized here in Mount Pleasant unless it is a big box store that clears away acres of trees? Plus, it looked like a chicken coop, bless their hearts. It should have looked like Tara, from “Gone with the Wind;” I’ve got some drawings I did right here.
So, now that we showed how good we are at design and who’s really in charge, we’re ready to talk about building something we approve of.
So sit right down here, Mr. Daniels, we’re happy to talk now. Hey, Mr. Daniels, where are you going? You’re leaving? But this is the perfect place for the museum. The people here in Mount Pleasant are the best. Mr. Daniels?
Michael Koon
Middle Street
Sullivan’s Island